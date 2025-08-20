'Bubble Gum' demo allegedly leaked, distributed as 'Bubble Gun' months before official release

K-pop girl group Kep1er has fallen victim to a music leak, with the demo version of their new single “Bubble Gum” reportedly released under the altered title “Bubble Gun” ahead of its official launch on Tuesday.

According to local reports Wednesday, the demo track created in April surfaced on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music under the title “Bubble Gun” on April 14 — months before Kep1er dropped the official version on Aug. 19. The release has sparked concerns of hacking or an illegal leak during the production process.

The unauthorized version mirrors the demo produced by Kep1er’s label WakeOne Entertainment, a music subsidiary of CJ ENM, and songwriter team The Collabo X, complete with guide vocals recorded by one of the composers. Only the title was changed — from “Gum” to “Gun” — before being distributed online.

On streaming platforms, the demo track is credited to an artist called DJ-Gamyeon, who has no other registered songs. WakeOne and The Collabo X are now working to identify the individual behind the release and are preparing legal action to prevent further damage.

Meanwhile, “Bubble Gum” is the girl group's first EP since November 2024, showcasing a bold shift from youthful charms to a more playful, charismatic image.