Members of project band Zerobaseone are discussing the renewal of their contracts, according to WakeOne Entertainment on Tuesday.

The band of nine formed through K-pop competition “Boys Planet” and debuted in July 2023. It is slated to disband in January next year.

Since the beginning of this year, however, each of the bandmates and their original agencies have been in talks over extending the deal, explained the company. A local media report on the same day said that the bandmates agreed to carry on as a team and only need to hone out the details.

The nonet burst into the K-pop scene with the debut album “Youth in the Shade,” which became the first-ever million-selling debut album. The group picked up 10 rookie awards and has gone on to sell over 1 million copies of each of its five releases so far.

On Sept. 1, the band will release its first full studio album, “Never Say Never.” A track list uploaded on Tuesday showed 10 tracks, including lead single “Iconik.”