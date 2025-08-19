Citing health reasons, Yoon had been absent since February, just 3 months Izna's debut

Yoon Ji-yoon of K-pop girl group Izna has officially left the team, agency WakeOne announced Tuesday. WakeOne is a music label under CJ ENM.

“After long and careful consideration due to health reasons, Yoon Ji-yoon has decided to terminate her activities with Izna,” WakeOne said in a statement Tuesday. “We sincerely apologize for delivering such sudden news and ask for fans’ understanding, as this decision was made with the artist’s health as the top priority.”

Yoon, the group’s main vocalist, has been on a hiatus since February — just three months after Izna debuted — to focus on rest and recovery.

Following her departure, Izna will reorganize as a six-member act.

“We ask for your warm support and love as Izna continues to move forward,” WakeOne added.

Izna was formed in the second season of Mnet's “I-Land,” featuring WakeOne trainees exclusively. The group debuted in November 2024 with the singles “Izna,” “Sign” and “Beep.”

Despite the lineup change, the group remains active internationally.

Izna performed over the weekend at the Summer Sonic 2025 music festival in Tokyo and Osaka on Aug. 16 and 17. It also took the stage earlier this month at KCON LA 2025 in Los Angeles.