By Park Sung-ju

Vice Commissioner for Investigation at the Korean National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation

The 21st century’s digital civilization has brought humanity remarkable advances in technology, transforming the way we structure our societies and lead our daily lives. However, technological advances do not always yield positive results. They often come with significant challenges and risks. Today, trust in cyberspace is under greater threat than ever, making it increasingly difficult to ensure the authenticity of information.

As Alvin Toffler, the prominent futurist and celebrated author of “The centralThird Wave,” insightfully warned in 1995, “We are increasing the sophistication of deception faster than the technology of verification.”

With the rise of deepfake-related crimes and the surge in phishing scams, his warning resonates more acutely than ever. To effectively respond to a world of disinformation and increasingly sophisticated manipulation technologies, we must remain one step ahead of criminals through enhanced investigative capabilities and bolstered global cooperation.

The Korean National Police Agency is comprehensively strengthening our future-oriented public safety capabilities, with a particular focus on combating cybercrime through progress in technology, institutional frameworks and organizational structures. We are refining investigative and victim support systems for digital sex offenses and accelerating the development of technologies to detect disinformation and deepfakes. To address phishing scams, we are updating relevant legislation while enhancing specialized investigative units and personnel.

Given the transnational nature of cybercrime, global cooperation is a necessity, not an option. Governments, law enforcement, private enterprises and cybersecurity experts across the globe must work together to share experience and data, and to develop shared strategies.

The KNPA works closely not only with international organizations such as Interpol, Europol and Aseanapol, but also with key partner countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as global companies like Google and Apple. This cooperation involves sharing real-time intelligence to track criminal organizations and conducting joint investigations to apprehend and extradite offenders.

Indeed, the KNPA’s cooperation with Central Asian law enforcement recently resulted in a successful raid on a ransomware attacker’s residence, leading to the seizure of critical evidence. We are also working to broaden our partnerships with Southeast Asian countries to root out phishing crimes. Furthermore, we are steadily strengthening collaboration with private companies, including secure messaging platforms such as Telegram and overseas cryptocurrency exchanges.

In line with these efforts to reinforce international collaboration, the 26th International Symposium on Cybercrime Response will be held from Aug. 26 to 28, 2025.

Under the slogan “Trust in Cyberspace: Safety for All,” cybersecurity professionals from around the world will convene to exchange insights, share effective investigation techniques, and explore new avenues for deeper cooperation.

The KNPA will remain committed to safeguarding the daily lives of our citizens in cyberspace and to strengthening international solidarity in the fight against cybercrime.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own. -- Ed.