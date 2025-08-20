A year after his stage debut was cut short, SHINee’s Choi Minho is stepping back into the role that first introduced him to theater. Choi will once again play Val in “Waiting for Waiting for Godot,” opening Sept. 16 in Seoul's Daehangno.

The production is an homage to Samuel Beckett’s absurdist classic “Waiting for Godot.” Written by American playwright Dave Hanson, the comedy centers on two overlooked understudies, Esther and Val, who find themselves trapped backstage, endlessly waiting for their chance to perform.

Last year, the Korean premiere ended prematurely for Choi when veteran actor Lee Soon-jae, his stage partner in the role of Esther, withdrew from the production due to health issues.

“This was my very first play, and the role felt destined for me,” Choi said during a press conference Tuesday in Seoul. “When I first began rehearsals last year, I thought, ‘This character is in exactly the same situation I’m in. His longing to be on stage is exactly what I feel.’”

Acknowledging his disappointment at the sudden ending, he intends to channel it into this new run. “This play carries messages of encouragement and resilience. That’s what I want to deliver to the audience.”

He added that rehearsals brought back memories of his early trainee days.

“Back then, all I wished for was to stand on stage and be recognized. That innocent desire of my younger self came back to me through this role. It reminded me why I wanted to perform in the first place.”

Choi and actor Lee Sang-yun will alternate in the role of Val, while veteran actors Park Geun-hyung and Kim Byung-chul share the role of Esther.

“Waiting for Waiting for Godot” runs through Nov. 16.