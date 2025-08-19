Oman invited Korean companies to join green hydrogen projects at the Oman-Korea Green Hydrogen Investment Forum on Monday.

Leading an Omani delegation, Mohsin Hamad Al Hadhrami, undersecretary at Oman's Ministry of Energy and Minerals, advocated climate action and deeper cooperation with South Korea.

“Progress of humanity is all about connection. … Korea and Oman have always been partners in energy, and this is the best opportunity to build on that partnership,” said Al Hadhrami, describing Oman’s ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen and commending Korea’s participation in recent projects and auctions.

Echoing this message, Omani Ambassador to Korea Zakariya Hamed Hilal Al Saadi underscored the strategic value of Oman-Korea bilateral cooperation.

“Our partnership, such as the one we are here to strengthen today, will turn that potential into reality. … This forum is not just a platform for dialogue but a catalyst for action,” he said, thanking Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, KOTRA and other partners.

Al Saadi highlighted Oman’s natural advantages — solar, wind and its strategic location — that underpin its ambition to become a leading global exporter of green energy.

Moderating the forum, Hydrom’s Auction & Account Manager Hafsa Rashid Al Subhi shared her own career experience working with Korean companies such as Samsung Engineering and GS Energy.

“These were not just projects; they built long-lasting bonds of respect and trust,” she said, noting that the same spirit continues today in the push toward green hydrogen.

Meanwhile, Hydrom Managing Director Abdulaziz Said Al Shidhani called for practical cooperation in shaping the green hydrogen trade corridor.

“We must be proactive in our engagement, aligned in our priorities, and pragmatic in our execution. Oman and Korea have a history of partnership rooted in trust and achievement.

“Now it is our task to extend that legacy to the future, creating not only projects but also a sustainable market ecosystem that contributes to the global energy transition,” he said in remarks concluding the forum.

The event was attended by representatives of Korean companies, Oman Embassy officials, a delegation from Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the media.