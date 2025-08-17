McDonald’s Korea has generated 61.7 billion won ($44.4 million) in social and economic value over the past four years through its local initiative, “Taste of Korea,” which features menu items made with locally sourced ingredients, according to data released Sunday.

The analysis, compiled by consulting firm Triplelight, evaluated the project’s impact by converting menu sales, ingredient purchases, media exposure and industry official interviews into monetary terms from 2021 to 2024.

Among the components, regional brand value accounted for the largest share at 56.7 billion won, reflecting improved consumer perception of domestic agricultural products. Other contributions included 4.49 billion won in increased income for farmers and 460 million won from reduced agricultural waste.

By region, South Gyeongsang Province generated the greatest value, with Changnyeong contributing 44.3 billion won and Jinju adding 6.38 billion won. South Jeolla Province followed, with Jindo generating 9.17 billion won and Boseong contributing 1.71 billion won.

Over the course of the initiative, McDonald’s sourced 459 metric tons of domestic produce from partner farms. With beverages included, the total volume reached 800 tons.

The burgers under the Taste of Korea line saw overwhelming success, with more than 13 million sold over four years. The Changnyeong garlic burger led the lineup with 5.3 million sold, followed by the Jindo green onion cream croquette burger at 4.8 million. Total sales of the broader menu, including sides and beverages, reached around 24 million.

The campaign’s momentum carried into this summer with the launch of the Iksan sweet potato mozzarella burger, which sold 2.4 million units within a month.

“This assessment is deeply meaningful as proof that the ‘Taste of Korea’ project has had a positive impact on local communities,” a McDonald’s Korea official said. “We will continue partnering with local farmers to promote shared growth while offering new menu experiences to our customers.”