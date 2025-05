Participants join McDonald’s Korea’s annual charity walkathon, “2025 McDonald’s Happy Walk,” held on Sunday at World Cup Park in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. Organized to celebrate Korea’s family month of May, the fundraising event attracted 5,000 participants, up from 3,000 last year, who walked a four-kilometer course dressed in McDonald’s-themed attire and enjoyed a variety of corporate-sponsored activities following the walk. The walkathon raised 216 million won ($158,000), with proceeds donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Korea, a nonprofit organization that provides medical support and accommodations for families of critically-ill children. (McDonald's Korea)