Taebaek Sunflower Festival

The Taebaek Sunflower Festival, or Suff, runs through Sunday in Taebaek, Gangwon Province. Visitors can enjoy a vibrant field of 1 million sunflowers and cosmos flowers set against the scenic backdrop of Baekdudaegan and Nakdong mountain ranges at 800 meters above sea level. Activities include feeding goats, forest-guided walks and sampling local specialties. A variety of sunflower-based products are available for purchase, including sunflower oil and handmade artwork. Wildflower displays and custom photo prints on wood add to the charm. Local corn and drinks are sold at the Nine Ox Cafe.

Cheongdo Provence Light Festival

The Cheongdo Provence Light Festival in Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang Province, continues through Nov. 30. This French-inspired village offers more than 100 photo zones and quaint houses. At night, it transforms into a dazzling light display. The event is inspired by the charm of southeastern France, evoking the atmosphere beloved by artists such as Van Gogh and Matisse.

National Mugunghwa Festival

The National Mugunghwa Festival runs until Sunday at the Sejong National Arboretum in Sejong City, celebrating Korea’s national flower. Organized by the Korea Forest Service for the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day, the festival features exhibitions, interactive activities and educational programs. Highlights include a Mugunghwa drone show, hands-on crafts and an AI photo booth. Historical displays focus on Mugunghwa during the Joseon era and Japanese occupation. The arboretum will remain open at night throughout the event.

Sejong National Arboretum night opening

Sejong National Arboretum is welcoming visitors to its annual nighttime opening through Oct. 11 — a chance to experience a romantic, illuminated garden.

This year’s event features enhanced lighting displays across key areas, including the Four Seasons Greenhouse, Festival Plaza and the Korean Traditional Garden in Sejong. Weekend cultural events such as orchestra performances, traditional Korean music festivals, open-air cinema and immersive story-based shows will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is 2,500 won for adults, 2,000 won for teens and 1,500 won for children.

Yangpyeong Catfish Whiskers Festival

The Yangpyeong Catfish Whiskers Festival in the village of Sumimaru in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, runs through Sep. 7.

Known for its clean water and presidential award-winning rural charm, the festival offers hands-on experiences such as fishing for catfish, fruit syrup-making, all-terrain vehicle rides and more. Visitors can enjoy bubble play zones, picnics and traditional meals such as spicy fish stew.

Admission ranges from 19,000 won to 49,000 won, depending on activity packages.