Facing legal battles and social stigma, survivors of the darkest chapters in Korea's contemporary history share their stories in 'The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies'

The docuseries that made waves in South Korea is back with a powerful sequel, this time delving into firsthand accounts by survivors of some of South Korea’s most harrowing events.

“The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies” is a Netflix documentary series that explores the stories of survivors and affiliates of four major modern Korean tragedies: the Jesus Morning Star cult, the Busan Brothers’ Home, the Jijonpa serial murder case and the Sampoong Department Store collapse.

It follows the 2023 Netflix hit “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal,” which revealed alleged abuses by religious organizations in Korea, including JMS leader Jeong Myeong-seok, who is currently imprisoned for sexual assault.

Just days before the scheduled premiere, JMS filed for an injunction against MBC and Netflix at the Seoul Western District Court on July 29, seeking to block "The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies" from airing. A hearing was held on Tuesday and, though the outcome remains pending, the series is set to premiere Friday.

“The result of the injunction filing has not come out yet. ... Before our broadcast has aired, a total of three injunction requisitions have been filed," said producer Jo Sung-hyun during a press conference held in Seoul Wednesday.

"Honestly, I don’t understand why they have to go so far as to block this broadcast. Whether it's Season 1 or Season 2, this only proves that revealing this is very uncomfortable for someone ... I believe this is something that everyone needs to know."

Jo also emphasized that he trusts the South Korean courts, saying he has "no doubt that they will make a good decision, one that serves the people.”

While the English title reflects the broader theme, the series’ Korean title, “I am a Survivor,” was carefully chosen to emphasize the ongoing struggles faced by those featured. The first season's Korean title was “I am God.”

Producer Jo explained the reasoning behind the new title: “I thought of the title ‘I am a Survivor’ first, and then planned the program in more detail afterward. This is because after our previous work aired, I saw the ongoing situation of one of our most representative victims, a friend named Maple. Her current circumstances reinforced the idea (to create the show) even more," he said.

Jo said he was most hurt by people who dismissed survivors, including Maple, as foolish individuals manipulated by religious groups.

"I believe many supporters are more than victims — they endured trauma, witnessed societal issues and deserve respect. To honor them and raise awareness, I created the show titled ‘I Am a Survivor.’"

Producer Jo also outlined the criteria behind the selection of the four featured cases:

“First, we looked at the most tragic disasters that have occurred in South Korea — disasters that must never be repeated. With that in mind, the first case that came to my mind was the Busan Brothers Home case that I reported on 12 years ago," he said. The Busan Brothers Home was a welfare facility in the 1970s and '80s that was revealed to be more of an internment camp. Numerous human rights abuses were committed against those held there.

"Back then, many victims remained hidden and did not come forward. But about 12 or 13 years later, when I met two survivors again, what I thought was: this is a completely different case than what I had understood before," Jo said.

"The second criterion was that the victims’ suffering persists today. ... Although these events happened long ago, the cases highlight how similar tragedies continue or how survivors’ struggles remain unresolved," added Jo.