The State Affairs Planning Committee unveiled President Lee Jae Myung’s five-year blueprint for national governance on Wednesday, vowing to implement sweeping initiatives to reinvigorate the slowing economy through next-generation industries and a sustainable energy transition.

In a policy briefing, the committee outlined an innovation economy strategy aimed at positioning Korea as a global leader in technology, with artificial intelligence at its core.

Key measures include building an “AI expressway,” fostering an independent AI ecosystem, securing leadership in next-generation AI semiconductors and foundational technologies and cultivating world-class AI talent.

To bolster trust in AI, the government plans to strengthen personal data protection, prevent misuse and expand the open release of public data, with the ultimate goal of creating the world’s leading AI-driven government.

Under the plan, Korea will expand its research and development budget, support long-term basic research and systematically train and attract top talent to place the nation among the world’s top five in science and technology.

Strategic industries such as AI and biohealth will serve as new growth engines, while innovation will be accelerated in flagship sectors including semiconductors and secondary batteries.

The blueprint also calls for energizing the economy through greater venture capital investment, intensive startup incubation and a growth ladder program to help small and medium-sized enterprises evolve into global players.

To spur regional innovation, regulations in key fields — including AI, biohealth and renewable energy — will be eased or removed, and large-scale “megaspecial zones” will be designated for concentrated development.

The administration aims to mobilize a 100 trillion won ($72 billion) national growth fund to channel investment into future industries, while nurturing a financial ecosystem where ventures and SMEs can drive innovation.

Capital market transparency will be enhanced with measures such as a one-strike policy for unfair trading and legislative reforms to boost investor confidence.

On the energy front, the government plans to swiftly establish an “energy expressway” to help industries achieve RE100 — the goal of sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity — while advancing carbon neutrality and climate resilience across the economy.

Wednesday’s announcement set out five policy goals, 23 strategic initiatives and 123 national tasks, each backed by detailed action plans developed over the past two months.