President Lee Jae Myung’s administration on Tuesday unveiled its five-year policy blueprint, envisioning a “society with strong foundations” that guarantees income, housing, health care and caregiving as basic rights.

The policy also seeks to bolster support for victims of dating violence, stalking and digital sex crimes, and promote women’s safety and rights.

According to the National Planning Committee, the plan aims to ensure a safe and respectful social environment where everyone can enjoy a creative culture and realize their potential.

The committee said it will enhance support for victims of dating violence, stalking and digital sex crimes, an absolute majority of whom are women, and promote women’s safety and rights by guaranteeing sexual and reproductive health rights.

Digital sex crimes have been on the rise, with 168 cases of fabricated or edited sexual videos distributed and 970 cases of threats or coercion using such recordings in 2023, according to government data. Arrest rates for the two categories were 48.2 percent and 61.4 percent, respectively, both down from the previous year.

The administration also plans to expand home-based elderly care, reform and expand public hospitals, address regional medical gaps and increase support for costly diseases and mental health. Measures target stronger youth support across jobs, housing and education, as well as expanded labor protections, including for workplaces with fewer than five employees.

The plan calls for shorter working hours, greater use of annual leave, and additional maternity and paternity leave pay for low-income families. It also pledges improvements to public education and the promotion of civic education.