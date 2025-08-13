Korean streaming platform and content producer Soop announced Wednesday that it will livestream the 2025 World Lacrosse Men’s U20 Championship, to be held on Jeju Island from Friday through Aug. 24.

For the first under-20 lacrosse championship to be held in Asia, Soop will hold the broadcasting rights for the matches and produce a range of related content. The company plans to present the content in various formats, including highlight reels and player interviews, to attract more fans to the sport.

In lacrosse, two teams of players use sticks with a netted head -- called a crosse -- to throw and catch a ball, aiming to move the ball down the field and shoot it into the opponent's net to score points. Known for its fast-paced action, the sport enjoys global popularity, particularly in North America.

At the Jeju championship, 20 teams will compete for the title, including teams from countries with strong lacrosse traditions such as the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia.

“The upcoming World U20 Lacrosse Championship broadcast will ignite local interest in lacrosse, which has already grown overseas following its inclusion as an official event at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games," said the company.

To prepare for the event, Soop has been broadcasting major lacrosse matches since May to raise awareness of the sport in Korea. It also signed an official partnership with the Korea Lacrosse Association to ensure stable management of domestic and international lacrosse broadcasts.