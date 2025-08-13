Twice jumped to No. 69 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Strategy,” reaching the highest spot in its decade-long career, according to the chart published Wednesday.

“Strategy,” featuring American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, is the title track from its 14th EP that rolled out in December. A snippet of the single was played in the Netflix animation “KPop Demon Hunters” and emerged on the main songs chart dated Aug. 2 at No. 92.

It then rose to No. 74, higher than its two previous entries — “The Feels” at No. 83 and “Moonlight Sunrise” at No. 84 — and climbed up another five rungs.

In the meantime, “Takedown,” sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung for the film's soundtrack, is enjoying its fifth week on the chart, up a rung to No. 66.