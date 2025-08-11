Illit released a B-side track from its first physical single in Japan, “Toki Yo Tomare,” on Monday, according to agency Beflit Lab.

The group of five dropped “Topping,” a pop number describing the emotions of a girl getting ready for her first date. Part of the upbeat song was used in a Lacoste Japan sneakers commercial.

The group unveiled the song on Sunday at its fan concert “Glitter Day” held in Yokohama, with Japanese singer and songwriter Noa — who co-wrote the song — joining the group on stage.

The physical single will be released on Sept. 1 and will mark Illit's official Japanese debut. It will comprise four tracks: the title track, “Topping,” the Japanese-language version of “Do the Dance” from its third EP “Bomb” and “Almond Chocolate,” which was released in February.