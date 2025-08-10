With summer heat waves and heavy rains taking their toll on daily life, luxury hotels across Seoul are offering unlimited drink promotions to help guests cool off in comfort.

The Westin Josun Seoul's Italian restaurant Rubrica is offering its "Surf & Turf" unlimited draft beer through Aug. 31. Guests can pair Heineken lager with lobster, lamb chops, abalone, shrimp and grilled vegetables, priced at 147,000 won for two people with a 20 percent discount.

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul's Moon Bar is hosting "Tap & Topping," featuring 90 minutes of unlimited Yebisu beer and a prosciutto and arugula pizza for 79,000 won, available through Oct. 31.

At Grand Hyatt Seoul, the "Perrier-Jouet Champagne Hour" runs nightly, offering free-flow French champagne with premium cheeses and accompaniments for 99,000 won per person.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul's 32nd-floor Latitude32 presents "Sunset Hour," serving unlimited wine, highballs and snacks for 65,000 won, with views of Seokchon Lake.

For a more casual option, Moxy Seoul Insadong's "Moxy Hour" offers unlimited beer for 15,000 won from 6 to 8 p.m. daily. Moxy Seoul Myeongdong's "After-Work" semibuffet with unlimited drinks is available for groups of 20 or more, priced at 80,000 won per person.

Mondrian Seoul Itaewon's bar Privilege will host "The Privileged Night" on the last Friday of each month until October. Guests can enjoy unlimited Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut champagne and ham carving service, plus DJ performances, for 120,000 won.