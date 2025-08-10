A 72-year-old man who caused a public disturbance, shouting nonsense such as claiming to be the ruler of a long-gone Korean kingdom, has been sentenced to six months in prison and a 600,000 won ($431) fine.

The Seoul Northern District Court recently found the defendant guilty of charges including interference with business for his outburst in February that started at a Chinese restaurant in Seoul. The man reportedly got drunk and caused a 20-minute disturbance, during which he claimed to be Wang Geon, the founding monarch of the ancient Korean kingdom of Goryeo (918-1392).

His rampage continued even after he was arrested and taken to the Seoul Dobong Police Station, yelling profanities, urinating on the floor, and reiterating that he was "Wang Geon of Joseon," apparently confusing the Goryeo king's realm with the later Korean kingdom of Joseon (1392-1910).

The court noted that the defendant had been convicted of interference with business by the Seoul Central District Court in June last year for a separate outburst.

"The defendant has been punished multiple times before for the same crime, yet he committed another offense during the repeat-offense period ... His actions are grave in nature and must be condemned, thus necessitating a severe punishment," the court said in its ruling. The court also considered that the defendant did not cause severe damage and had reached a settlement with the victim, the restaurant owner.