Split follows months of dispute after KG’s allegations of abuse, unhealthy work environment

JYP Entertainment said Friday it has terminated its exclusive contract with American singer KG, who was a member of the agency’s first global girl group VCHA — just a day after announcing the group’s rebrand as Girlset.

“JYP America and KG Crown have mutually agreed to part ways as she concludes her journey with VCHA. Both parties sincerely wish each other all the best in their future endeavors,” JYP Entertainment said in a statement. JYP America is the North American branch of the K-pop powerhouse.

On Thursday, the agency announced via social media that the multinational girl group would retire its previous name, VCHA, and continue its activities under the new name Girlset.

KG left the group last year after alleging abuse by a JYP Entertainment staff member.

The 17-year-old singer shared her grievances on Instagram in December, citing disapproval of “the working conditions that led a member to attempt suicide.”

“Nor do I support an environment that encourages eating disorders and has caused members to self-harm,” she wrote. “I do not blame anyone for the treatment endured, but feel this is an issue that lies deeply embedded in the K-pop industry.”

The following day, JYP America said it would take strong action in response to KG’s departure. The singer later filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging workplace mistreatment.

“We deeply regret KG’s decision to file a lawsuit and make unilateral public statements containing false and exaggerated claims,” JYP USA said at the time. “This action has caused significant harm to other members of VCHA and JYP USA, who have been working diligently on their upcoming album and projects for early 2025.”

VCHA was formed as a joint project between JYP Entertainment and US music giant Republic Records, consisting of six finalists from “A2K” (America2Korea), a girl group audition program run by the two companies from July to September 2023.