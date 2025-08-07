Samsung SD announced Thursday that the Lucid Air Grand Touring, a premium electric vehicle powered by its nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery, has been listed in the Guinness World Records for the longest driving range on a single charge.

According to the company, the luxury EV from US-based Lucid Motors traveled 1,205 kilometers without recharging during a test drive between St. Moritz, Switzerland, and Munich — surpassing the previous record by 160 kilometers.

The long-range model is the result of a strategic partnership between Samsung SDI and Lucid Motors established in 2016. The vehicle is powered by 6,600 units of Samsung SDI’s 21700 cylindrical batteries — 21 millimeters in diameter and 70 mm in height — and features a high-performance powertrain that delivers up to 831 horsepower.

Samsung SDI used a silicon-based anode in its NCA battery to achieve high capacity and extended lifespan. The battery also offers fast-charging capabilities, enabling the vehicle to travel 400 kilometers with just 16 minutes of charging.

"Samsung SDI’s cylindrical batteries are powering the world’s longest-range EV. This proves the company's top-tier technological capabilities,” a Samsung SDI official said. “We will continue to grow our global market share by strengthening collaboration with Lucid Motors and accelerating the development of differentiated performance and safety features.”