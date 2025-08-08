KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (The Star/ANN) -- Effortless elegance has become the hallmark of modern hijab styling.

Today's most sought-after looks embrace minimalism -- clean lines, soft drapes, and breathable fabrics that suit Malaysia's tropical climate while offering polished ease.

These days, headscarves come in plenty of materials, sizes and styles, with social media personalities like Hiba Kane, Habiba Da Silva and Basma K serving up chic ways of wearing the hijab.

Whether it's a bridal affair, magazine editorial or milestone celebration, hijab styling today also includes events and daily wear, with many hiring professionals for various occasions.

While social media has made hijab tutorials more accessible, clients still turn to professionals for flawless, camera-ready results.

Beyond the aesthetics, hijab styling remains deeply personal -- for many, it is a statement of identity, faith and fashion.

Clean silhouettes

People are increasingly drawn to clean silhouettes, soft drapes and polished styles that look effortless yet refined.

"The current hijab style is still minimalist as it is easier to style and wear in our current weather," says Zairin Azman, founder of the modestwear brand Umma.

"For Umma, we usually put emphasis on lightweight and wearable fabric, easy draping and printed scarves," she adds.

Celebrity hijab stylist Didiyana Ehsan concurs, noting that in recent years, there's been a clear shift towards minimalism.

"Clean lines, soft drapes and styles that look effortless but polished. Many clients now prefer styles that are more practical and adaptable to different face shapes," she says.

"That said, I still get requests for dramatic, couture-style hijab looks for events like weddings or photo shoots. The key is versatility and elegance with comfort," she adds.

Thanks to accessibility to different platforms, hijab and fashion stylist Nazrul Anas Zunaidi says it's easier for one to explore and find inspiration for styling through social media.

"The trend for hijab styling requests has definitely evolved with time. Whether it's minimal or elaborate, it all depends on the occasion and situation.

"But as a hijab stylist, what I can say is -- I always have to be prepared for all kinds of requests from clients," says Nazrul.

Zairin notes that apart from scarves that need full styling, semi-instant or instant headscarves tend to trend at certain times of the year.

"For example, during the year-end season, semi-instants will make a comeback as they are easier to wear during travels," she notes.

For any occasion

While weddings remain the most popular reason for hiring a hijab stylist, their services now extend to fashion shoots, editorial campaigns, educational workshops, corporate photo shoots and more.

While tutorials on how to style one's hijab can be found in abundance on social media platforms, you can't beat having a professional do the job -- especially when it comes to special occasions.

Many stylists now offer personalized consultations, face-shape-specific draping techniques, and even full accessory coordination.

Nazrul notes that many prefer to get an expert to make them look their best on their wedding day, but that there are many other occasions where people opt to hire a professional.

"I style for weddings, brand campaign shoots, magazine editorials, celebrities and individual clients attending special events," says Nazrul, whose academy holds workshops to teach fashion and hijab styling.

"Many clients hire me for milestone events because they want to feel special, confident and camera- ready," says Didiyana, whose styling package typically includes personalized scarf recommendations, custom styling for face shape, layering techniques and accessory coordination.

Rates for styling vary depending on the complexity of the client's request, event type and material involved.

"Bridal styling, for instance, requires more time, layering, and technique to ensure durability and elegance throughout the day, so it's priced higher."

"I also factor in travel, consultation time, and whether additional accessories or custom drapes are needed," says Didiyana.

For Nazrul, his pricing starts at RM700 but like Didiyana, it all depends on the type of event, how long he is required to be on duty, and the design or style requested by the client.

"I truly hope people understand that being a hijab stylist also requires us to be creative and to create looks that make an impact in the fashion scene."

"And that takes real skills, something not everyone can have," says Nazrul.

More than a style statement

Didiyana has always believed that the hijab is more than just a piece of fabric -- to her it's an expression of faith, identity and beauty.

"When I started styling hijabs over 15 years ago, there was a gap in the industry. Women wanted to feel confident, fashionable and true to themselves, but there weren't many stylists focusing on modest wear, especially hijab," says Didiyana, who also styles for TV, fashion campaigns and even global brand shoots.

What began as helping friends and family turned into a professional journey and today she styles for brides, public figures, corporate professionals and the everyday women.

"Hijab styling is never just about fashion. It's a blend of identity, faith, art, and self-expression. Every woman wears her hijab differently because every journey is different."

"Some wear it to reflect inner strength, others for cultural pride, and many for both," she adds.

She wishes more people understood how much thought, care and heart goes into each look, as it's not just the act of putting on a scarf.

"It's personal. It's powerful," says Didiyana. "I'm passionate about educating and empowering women to feel beautiful and confident in their hijab, whether they're just starting out or looking to refine their style."