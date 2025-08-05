Controversial pastor accused of inciting mob attack on court that issued arrest warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean police on Tuesday conducted a search and seizure operation at Sarang Jeil Church as part of a criminal investigation into pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, who is affiliated with the church and is suspected of inciting an assault earlier this year on a court that issued an arrest warrant for then-President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that the church, located in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul, was raided at around 6:30 a.m., with officers searching the entire building. The search relates to suspicions that Jeon, an outspoken supporter of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, incited his followers to attack the Seoul Western District Court on Jan. 19.

Since the incident, authorities have been investigating individuals connected to Jeon, including "special missionaries" of the church, some of whom were sentenced to prison on Friday for their roles in the attack. A total of 143 people have been arrested in relation to the attack that injured 97 people, and 49 have been convicted of related charges.

Jeon, 71, has long been at the center of controversy for politically incendiary commentary that often included false claims. One such comment involved a suicide attempt by a man thought to be a Yoon supporter in January, about which he said, "This is not the time. I'll give you a chance to die effectively."

One church missionary involved in the court attack posted a video message on Jan. 15, urging Jeon's followers to "carry out Jeon's orders," which was widely seen as inciting some form of violence.

The assault on the Seoul court was conducted by supporters of Yoon protesting the court's issuance of an arrest warrant for the then-president, who was suspected of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law in December. Yoon's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 lasted only a few hours before it was revoked by parliament in a vote, and his impeachment was confirmed by the Constitutional Court in April.

Jeon's alleged role in court attack

Jeon has denied the accusation that he orchestrated the court attack, but said in a Jan. 19 rally -- a few hours after the attack -- that the "people's right to resist has begun," and that such a right is above the Constitution. He has also publicly said that Yoon should be reinstated as president to "overhaul the entire country."

Shortly before the court attack, Jeon said at a protest that his followers should "gather at the Seoul Western District Court and exercise the right of resistance to prevent the president's arrest warrant," which the Democratic Party said amounted to incitement to use collective force to neutralize the court.

In February, the Democratic Party of Korea -- then the main opposition -- filed criminal charges against Jeon, accusing him of promoting insurrection and inciting a riot. It claimed that Jeon and other individuals on the far right had tried to justify Yoon's illegal imposition of martial law and instigated violence that caused social chaos.

Exactly how much influence Jeon has over the Sarang Jeil Church is unclear, since he stepped down as senior pastor in 2024 at the church he founded in 1983. While his official post is senior advisor, it is widely believed that he is not only a prominent member of the church, but may be its de facto leader.

He has indicated that he still holds a significant position at the church, in comments such as a February remark that he is not "at a level where he would (personally) speak to the special missionaries” -- referring to the members of the Sarang Jeil Church who participated in the court attack.