Jung Woo-sung has reportedly tied the knot.

According to local media reports, Jung recently filed for marriage registration with his longtime girlfriend. As of press time, Jung's agency, Artist Company, had not responded to The Korea Herald's request for confirmation.

The identity of Jung’s reported spouse remains undisclosed, though reports suggest she is not a public figure.

The news comes months after the 52-year-old star made headlines in November for acknowledging he had fathered a child with model Moon Ga-bi. The confirmation came two days after Moon announced the birth of her son via social media. At the time, Jung vowed to “fulfill his responsibilities” as a father but did not indicate any plans to marry Moon.

Days later, Jung addressed the public during an appearance at the prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards, where he was honored for his performance in the hit political thriller "12.12: The Day."

“I stand here today hoping that my personal matters do not overshadow the efforts of everyone who worked on this film,” Jung said onstage. “I sincerely apologize for the concern and disappointment I’ve caused to those who have supported me. I will accept all criticism and continue to fulfill my responsibilities as a father.”

Jung remains one of Korea’s most acclaimed actors, known for box office and critical hits such as "A Moment to Remember," "The King," and "12.12: The Day."

He is slated to return to the screens later this year in Disney+’s "Made in Korea," a spin-off of the 2018 crime drama "The Drug King." The series stars Hyun Bin as Baek Gi-tae, an ambitious figure chasing wealth and power in 1970s Korea, while Jung portrays Jang Geon-young, a prosecutor determined to bring him down.