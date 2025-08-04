The main opposition People Power Party has urged the government to review two large-scale offshore wind farm projects in the West Sea, warning that the involvement of Chinese companies could pose potential threats to South Korea’s national security.

In a statement released Friday, the party’s spokesperson Lee Jun-woo referenced news reports that China Communications Construction Co. brought together subcontractors and suppliers in June to procure materials for the Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind farm project in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province.

“CCCC has close ties with Shandong Marine Group, which was involved in installing illegal large-scale structures in the Provisional Measures Zone between Korea and China in the West Sea,” Lee said.

“Why should we entrust our offshore wind power projects to companies linked to security threats in such a sensitive area?”

The Nakwol project is a 2.3 trillion won ($1.66 billion) project currently under construction. It is expected to generate 364 megawatts of electricity annually once completed in June 2026 — enough to power approximately 25,000 households per year.

The party had already raised concerns on July 15 over the involvement of China Energy Engineering Corp. in the project’s engineering, procurement and construction phase.

Lee also pointed out that CEEC is involved in another nearby offshore wind project, the Hanbit offshore wind power project. It is designed to generate 334 megawatts and is slated to begin construction in 2027.

He warned that sensitive maritime information could potentially be gathered through power-generating components if contractors install sensors. Under Chinese law, individuals and organizations are obligated to cooperate with the government’s data collection efforts, making the submission of such information effectively unavoidable, he added.

“There are concerns that Korea’s maritime security could collapse if we give ground to China under the guise of wind power projects,” said Lee.

“Chinese participation in local offshore wind farms should not be permitted until Korea’s security concerns are fully addressed.”