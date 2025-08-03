World’s largest K-pop festival recognized for cultural, social and economic contributions

Los Angeles has officially designated Aug. 1 as “KCON Day,” honoring the world’s largest K-pop fan and artist festival for its impact on the city’s culture and economy, the event host CJ ENM said Sunday.

This marks the first time in KCON's 14-year history that it has received formal recognition from the city government.

Four LA City Council members — John Lee, Katy Yaroslavsky, Curren Price and Heather Hutt — co-sponsored the resolution, citing the event's decadelong impact on LA's culture, landscape, tourism and economy.

First launched in Irvine, California, in 2012, KCON has grown into the largest global gathering of K-pop fans and artists. With over 100,000 fans participating annually, it has played a pioneering role in promoting Korean culture globally.

Lee praised the festival’s influence, stating that KCON has "played a central role in promoting global pop culture" and "provides LA residents and visitors a special chance to experience Korean music, food, fashion and technology fully," according to CJ ENM.

CJ ENM said the recognition highlights the growing influence of Korean culture, lifestyle and brand influence — driven especially by K-pop — in the world's largest music market.

"The Korean American community and Korean culture are at the heart of what makes Los Angeles one of the most creative, influential and dynamic cities in the world," said Yaroslavsky, who represents western Koreatown.

Last year’s KCON LA, which was broadcast live on The CW Network, boasted 5.9 million fans between the festival and digital streaming.

This year, the event was streamed live via the Amazon Music channel on Prime Video and Twitch.

CJ ENM added that it will continue its efforts to elevate Korean pop culture and entertainment on the global stage.