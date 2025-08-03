State-run museum installs temporary water dispensers, adds information desks and staff to manage crowds

The National Museum of Korea is stepping up efforts to improve the visitor experience following a sharp increase in guests this year.

According to the state-run museum on Friday, more than 3.4 million people visited the museum between January and late July — the highest number in the first half of any year since the museum relocated to its current site in Yongsan in 2005. The figure marks a 72 percent jump from the same period in 2023.

To address the recent surge, the museum has increased the number of staff guiding vehicles to ease parking difficulties and improve traffic flow within the museum grounds. Informational banners have also been installed at key points — including the main entrance, access roads and outdoor parking lots — to inform visitors about current crowd levels in real time.

The museum is encouraging visitors to use public transportation in a bid to alleviate congestion caused by the influx of cars.

To streamline visitor movement, information desks have been set up at the museum’s entrances, while additional security personnel have been deployed to monitor and manage crowd flow and swiftly respond to issues.

To enhance comfort during visits, the NMK has installed temporary water dispensers on every floor, making it easier for guests to stay hydrated while exploring the exhibitions.

Looking ahead, the museum plans to construct a new children's museum on its premises. The space is expected to attract families and younger visitors, helping to disperse crowds more effectively across the venue.

You Hong-jun, the newly appointed director general of the NMK, emphasized the importance of long-term solutions to accommodate the growing number of guests.

"I would like to ask visitors to consider coming during less busy times, such as late night openings on Wednesdays or weekdays,” You said during a press conference on July 24. “We are thinking about ways to manage the high volume of guests better and improve their visiting experience."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Sunday that it will continue supporting the museum’s efforts to improve its facilities, ensuring that the NMK remains a safe, comfortable and accessible cultural space for all.