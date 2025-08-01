The upcoming album from Key of SHINee will include an English-language single as well as a track featuring Seulgi of Red Velvet, label SM Entertainment announced Friday.

"Hunter," Key's third solo album, comprises 10 tracks and is set to roll out Aug. 11. One of the B-side tracks, “Strange,” will be in English and asks introspective questions over rough synth sounds.

For “Perfect Error,” he teamed up with Seulgi to encourage listeners to believe in themselves and keep on going.

The latest solo endeavor comes about a year after his third EP, “Pleasure Shop,” which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 21 regions. The EP is themed after urban legend and looking into one’s own mind.

In the fall, Key will host the solo concert “2025 Keyland: Uncanny Valley” in Seoul on Sept. 26-28.