Paralympic Council Malaysia thanks the K-pop icon for inviting eight Malaysian Paralympic athletes to concert

G-Dragon showcased a spirit of inclusivity by inviting Paralympic athletes to his world tour show.

According to the Paralympic Council of Malaysia on Tuesday, G-Dragon welcomed eight Malaysian Paralympic athletes to his world tour concert held at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on July 20. The invitation came to light through social media posts by the Paralympic Council of Malaysia.

The organization expressed its gratitude via Instagram, writing, “We sincerely thank the JusPeace Foundation and G-Dragon for giving us an unforgettable experience at the 'Ubermensch' concert held in Kuala Lumpur on July 20.”

The JusPeace Foundation is a nonprofit organization established by G-Dragon on Aug. 8, 2024. The foundation conducts anti-drug initiatives and supports marginalized communities, among other activities.

The Paralympic Council further stated, “This warm gesture reminded us once again of the power of sports and music to transform lives. Thank you for recognizing and celebrating our athletes both inside and outside the arena.”

The JusPeace Foundation also invited Paralympic athletes to G-Dragon’s "Ubermensch" concert at Kyocera Dome Osaka on May 25. Japanese Paralympian Kota Kubota later sent a letter, sharing that G-Dragon’s music had helped him give a solid performance at the Paralympic Games.

G-Dragon’s "Ubermensch" world tour, which kicked off in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, in March, continues across major cities in Asia, Australia, the US and Europe.