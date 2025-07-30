Children are fascinated by the metamorphosis of an ugly caterpillar into a beautiful butterfly. They are also amazed by the sight of a cute baby bird hatching from an egg. Watching these marvelous processes, children dream about their own metamorphoses that could turn them into an enchanting prince- or princess-like figure someday.

The transformations that take place inside a cocoon or an eggshell occur over a prolonged waiting period. When the time comes, the gorgeous butterfly or cute baby bird comes out and eventually soars into the sky. Though a newborn chick cannot fly, it still brings the utmost pleasure and awe to those who watch its birth.

However, some human beings choose to stay inside their cocoon or shell for good, and thus never experience a metamorphosis in their lifetime. Some are stuck in a hard shell of self-centeredness, inflexibility and dogmatic ideology. Others feel so snug and comfortable inside their shell that they do not want to come out. Metaphorically speaking, such people are hypnotized, drugged or paralyzed in their cocoons or hard shells. They just don't realize it.

In her insightful poem, “Life in an Egg,” Poet Kim Seung-hee compares the predicament of modern man to that of eggs in the refrigerator. Inside the fridge is a nice, cool environment, just as we might feel in an air-conditioned room. But eggs in the fridge have lost all hope of hatching and bringing forth new life. So have those of us who are helplessly trapped in the cool, refrigerator-like present reality, losing our original fresh vision of metamorphosis.

The poet’s profound insight into and powerful criticism of contemporary society primarily centers on those who choose to live inside the hard shell of egotism and isolation, rapidly losing contact with others. For example, many Koreans live in inhumane apartment complexes resembling chicken coops, completely cut off from their neighbors. Appropriately, they say that eggs laid in a chicken coop cannot hatch. Comfortable in an air-conditioned apartment, people become self-centered and do not care about what happens outside anymore.

In his short story, “Entropy,” Thomas Pynchon reminds us that we are now living in a hothouse where we are so warm and comfortable that we do not care what happens in the street outside. For Pynchon, the hothouse could be inhumane and even deadly because it is a closed place where entropy reaches its peak.

When Henry Miller, another American novelist, returned from his long exile in Europe, he made a journey across America to search for the meaning of his country. Returning from his trip of discovery, he called America "an air-conditioned nightmare" and "a cancer of sameness." One might ask, "What does he mean by a cancer of sameness? America is a country of diversity and multiplicity."

However, no matter where you go in America, you encounter the same shopping malls, department stores, chain stores, supermarkets, gas stations, convenience stores and motels. This was precisely what Japanese novelist Murakami Haruki discovered after his trip to California. He wrote, "It was scary to find the same thing everywhere in America."

In Antonia Susan Byatt's intriguing novel, “Angels and Insects,” she compares the behaviors of insects to those of human beings. The author tells us that some people remain like insects for the rest of their lives, unable to break out of their cocoon, while others succeed in transforming themselves into a lovely butterfly. Metamorphosis is not an easy thing to do. Anyone who has watched the process of metamorphosis from a caterpillar to a butterfly knows how painful and difficult it is; it takes patience, endurance and perseverance.

Poet Kim Seung-Hee is aware of the pain of metamorphosis. But through her poems, she urges us to keep dreaming of a successful hatching and eventual transformation. It is precisely in this sense that she presents a pearl as a metaphor for painful metamorphosis. She tells us that only a wounded shellfish can produce an astonishingly pretty pearl. Breaking the shell of our ego can be painful, but that is the only way to transform ourselves into a butterfly or a bird soaring towards a bright future.

In the author's preface to her collection of poems, “Life in an Egg,” Kim writes the following. It sounds like a poem itself:

“Situated between these two horizons, / what have I waited for, for such a long time? / Crouching inside an egg, / what kind of dream have I dreamed? / Neighbors, you and I may be the eggs / trapped inside the refrigerator, / still dreaming of hatching out, / still dreaming of love. / Are we, then, not the nameless heroes / in a melancholic epic?”

Metamorphosis is a painful process, during which one can easily be hurt or wounded. And yet, we need to transform ourselves into a winged Pegasus soaring into the sky, transcending the gravity of the hideous Chimera-like reality.

Kim Seong-kon

Kim Seong-kon is a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University and a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College. The views expressed here are his own. -- Ed.