Jennie of Blackpink will lend her star power to Seoul, the Seoul Tourism Organization announced Tuesday.

The artist was tapped as the honorary ambassador to promote tourism in the capital city this year, and a campaign video featuring her will be unveiled Thursday, the organization said.

Under the catchphrase “Absolutely in Seoul,” the first promotional video — “Daltokki” — will follow Jennie as she explores spots in Seoul from Gyeongbokgung to Seongsu-dong.

The second video will incorporate her song “Seoul City,” which is part of her first solo full-length album, “Ruby.”

Separately, she uploaded a batch of behind-the-scenes pictures from Blackpink’s ongoing world tour on Monday. The group wrapped up the North American leg of the “Deadline” tour on Sunday and will launch the European leg in Paris on Aug. 2.