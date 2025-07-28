Korea’s leading collaborative robotics manufacturer, Doosan Robotics, announced Monday that it will acquire ONExia, a US-based robotics engineering and advanced automation solutions provider, as part of its strategic push into artificial intelligence-driven robotics.

On the same day, Doosan Robotics’ board of directors approved a $25.9 million investment to acquire an 89.59 percent stake in the Pennsylvania-based firm.

“This merger and acquisition is expected to generate meaningful synergies by leveraging ONExia’s leadership in US robotics solutions, securing a strategic foothold for local market expansion and internalizing data-driven artificial intelligence technologies,” said Kim Min-pyo, CEO of Doosan Robotics.

Since its founding in 1984, ONExia has been engaged in the design, manufacturing and distribution of advanced automation systems across industries such as manufacturing, logistics and packaging.

The company has developed strong capabilities in automation engineering, custom robot system development and integration, while continuously enhancing its expertise in combining software and hardware technologies, Doosan Robotics said.

The acquisition is part of Doosan Robotics’ broader initiative to accelerate its transition from a hardware-centric company to a leader in AI and software-driven intelligent robotics.

To bolster its competitiveness in robotics software, Doosan is expanding its research and development efforts, particularly in AI and humanoid technologies. The company is also reorganizing its R&D structure to focus more heavily on software innovation.

“To become a next-generation intelligent robotics solution provider in the era of physical AI, we will continue to restructure our organization, enhance our R&D environment and pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions backed by bold investments,” Kim added.