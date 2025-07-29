What does it mean when real-life K-pop idols cover songs from an animated film about K-pop demon hunters inspired by K-pop? A lot, actually.

The Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters” has just reached a new milestone. It is the first Netflix film to hit a new weekly viewing high more than a month after its initial release. In week 5, it garnered 25.8 million views, its biggest week ever. It’s No. 1 among Netflix films in the US as I write. It is on its way to being one of the top 10 most-watched Netflix films of all time.

Moreover, eight of its singles are on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart — the lead single, “Golden” (by the fictional group Huntrix, composed of singers Ejae, Aundrey Nuna and Rei Ami) is at No. 4 on the chart. “Your Idol” (by fictional group Saja Boys, with singers Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo and Samuil Lee) is at No. 14, “How It’s Done” is at No. 23, “Soda Pop” is at No. 25, “Free” is at No. 41,” “What It Sounds Like” is at No. 43, and two versions of “Takedown” (Huntrix’s version is at No. 51 and Twice members Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung is at No. 90). Note that this is Twice's first appearance on the chart, a decade into its career.

Not even K-pop idols can resist the film’s catchy songs and dance moves.

I first noticed it on YouTube when the voice actor for Jinu, Ahn Hyoseop, sang “Free.” That made a lot of sense since he played the character. I think it still counts as a cover, but it was his character in the film. Kevin Woo (formerly of U-Kiss) was the singing voice behind Mystery Saja, and he released a YouTube short with a dance cover of “Soda Pop.” He also posted a cover of his dancing to “Your Idol,” which has 2.5 million views. Are these covers? It’s debatable.

The first definite cover I saw was Wonho performing “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” in full costume. It was great and true to the source material, and it was released on July 9, 2025, just a couple of weeks after the film's release. It has since received 4.2 million views. I then saw BTS’s Jungkook singing along to “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” during a livestream. Some have speculated that he is one of the inspirations for Jinu of the Saja Boys, so that certainly seems apropos.

Members from Enhypen, Le Serrafim, Ive, Itzy, BoyNextDoor, Ateez, Cravity, Oneus, ONF, Evnne, Plave and others have uploaded dance or song covers of “Golden,” “Soda Pop,” “Your Idol” or “Free." Plave is itself an animated group, but a cover is a cover. Junhee of A.C.E has a popular rendition of “Your Idol,” which has 3.6 million views, and his cover (with Alexa) of “Free” has 2.5 million views. Astro's Cha Eunwoo danced to “Soda Pop” and performed “Free” with Arden Cho (the speaking voice of Rumi in the film).

More recently, Ryeowook of Super Junior posted a ballad version of “Golden.” After digging around, I found that An Yujin of Ive, Lily of Nmixx, Solar of Mamamoo, Urban Zakapa and many others have covered "Golden.” An YuJin’s cover has 3.4 million views. Solar’s version has 1 million views, but the short has something around 4 million views. Yeji of Izy did a dance cover of “Golden.”

Tomorrow x Together even released a hanbok version dance practice of their B-side “Eternally,” recorded in 2022, and gave the dance videos the moniker “Demon Hunters ver.”

Usually, singers and dancers cover songs that are better known than their own body of work — this is how one might attract new fans. Award shows and fanmeets regularly include at least one cover stage. Lesser-known groups will likely have to do more covers, and at their concerts, they often perform well-known songs to balance out their limited discography.

However, what does it mean when an animated film inspired by K-pop and Korean mythology produces a soundtrack that compels K-pop stars to cover it? It implies that the songs have arrived. The choreography to “Soda Pop” is recognizable to fans, both because of its similarity to actual dance moves by K-pop groups and because of its distinctive point moves. It’s hard not to sing along with “Golden” or “Free” — just ask my sister and her kids.

The often incomplete quote, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” suggests that the value of the source material is demonstrated by inspiring others to copy it. The actual quote from Oscar Wilde is: "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness,” which slights the imitator. In this case, I think the incomplete version applies best; K-pop idols inspired the animated K-pop demons and demon hunters, and they, in turn, have inspired real-life idols.

