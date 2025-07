Hyundai Motor Company on Monday launched a face-lifted version of its flagship electric sedan, the Ioniq 6, in the Korean market — the first update since the model’s debut in 2022. The Korean automaker has enhanced battery capacity and aerodynamic design, achieving the longest driving range among electric models in Korea at up to 562 kilometers on a single charge. The price starts at 48.56 million won ($35,150). (Hyundai Motor Group)