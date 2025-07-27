Han Chang-yool (front right), managing director of Hankook Tyre UK, leads a tour for Princess Anne (front left), the Princess Royal, at Hankook House — the company’s new headquarters and logistics base in the UK — on July 17. Located in a key logistics hub connecting London, Cambridge and Oxford, the 33,200-square-meter facility features cutting-edge, eco-friendly infrastructure and will serve as Hankook’s base for UK expansion. (Hankook Tire & Technology)

Princess Anne (right), the Princess Royal, joins Han Chang-yool (center), managing director of Hankook Tyre UK, and Park Jong-ho, president of Hankook Tire Europe, at a plaque unveiling ceremony for Hankook House, the company’s new UK headquarters and logistics hub. (Hankook Tire & Technology)