You Hong-jun pledges to bring renowned artworks from around the world to Seoul

At a time when Korean culture and tradition are sweeping across the globe, You Hong-jun, the newly-appointed director general of the National Museum of Korea, has set his sights on taking the "5,000 Years of Korean Art" exhibition abroad, aiming to highlight the cultural foundations that underpin modern Korean culture.

"The exhibition held 45 years ago marked a major milestone in gaining recognition for Korean art in the Western world. I am planning an exhibition that highlights the essential qualities of traditional Korean art as the original foundation from which modern Korean culture has evolved," the 76-year-old told reporters during a press conference held at the museum on Thursday.

Organized by the state-run museum, the 1979 exhibition went on a two-year, seven-city tour of the US, showcasing 354 nationally treasured cultural artifacts. It played a pivotal role in reshaping global perceptions of Korea, transforming it from a nation known for war and division to one rich in vibrant culture.

"It will take around two to three years to arrange and finalize the dates with overseas museums and art galleries before the exhibition can actually take place. The museum is planning to discuss the exhibition with cultural institutions in several countries, including the US, France and the UK," he said.

Some of the institutions on the list are the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the British Museum in London and the Guimet Museum in Paris, several local media reported, quoting You.

"If I succeed in putting together this exhibition well, I believe I will have done this job properly as the museum's chief," he added.

You also pledged to bring renowned artworks from around the world to Korea, noting that the NMK has the expertise and resources necessary to exhibit pieces showcased in some of the world's most prestigious museums.

You continued, saying that a museum's success and reputation are reflected in the quality of its exhibitions.

"I want to organize exhibitions in Seoul that allow people to see famous masterpieces without having to travel," he said, vowing to make great art accessible to a broader audience.

Confident about the NMK's growing reputation and stature, the new chief added that the state-run museum now ranks alongside France's Louvre and the Vatican Museums, underscoring its central role in representing and preserving Korea's history and culture.

The museum chief also stressed the need to focus on long-term improvements to better accommodate the growing number of visitors, citing the record-high visitor numbers in the first half of this year — the highest since the museum moved to its current Yongsan location in 2005.

More than 2.7 million people visited the museum between January and June, marking a 60 percent increase from about 1.65 million visitors in the same period last year.

"I would like to ask visitors to consider coming during less busy times, such as late night openings on Wednesdays or weekdays. ... We are thinking about ways to manage the high volume of guests better and improve their visiting experience," he explained.

You said he feels a sense of "great responsibility and duty" in leading the country's national museum.

"I accepted the role to meet the demands of our time. On a personal note, I believe serving as the museum's director is better aligned with my abilities than holding the post of Culture, Sports and Tourism minister."

A seasoned scholar and educator, You was a chaired professor of art history at Myongji University in Seoul before taking the post.

You taught art history at Yeungnam University in North Gyeongsang Province and later at Myongji University. In September 2004, he was appointed head of the Cultural Heritage Administration — now known as the Korea Heritage Service.

A staunch promoter of Korea's rich cultural heritage to the general public, he is well-known for his widely read book series, "My Exploration of Cultural Heritage." The 10-volume series traces Korea's layered history through personal storytelling and vivid depictions of cultural sites and historic neighborhoods.