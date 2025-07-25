Stray Kids announced Friday that it would release fourth full album, “Karma,” on Aug. 22.

A trailer video for the upcoming LP leaped time to year 2081 and the eight members compete against each other as former winners of an annual sports contest.

The album comes about a year since its ninth EP “Ate,” which made a chart-topping debut on Billboard 200 and sold over 3 million copies. The mini album is the group's sixth consecutive release to debut atop the main albums chart and earned the band a Billboard K-pop record.

Stray Kids are travelling around Europe for its world tour “Dominate,” and will have a show in Paris coming weekend. Next week, the band will go live in Rome and wrap up the tour that encompasses 34 cities for 55 shows.