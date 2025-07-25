Key of SHINee invited fans to his solo concert “2025 Keyland: Uncanny Valley” that will be held in Seoul on Sept. 26-28.

He uploaded a poster via label SM Entertainment on Thursday showing a dark cityscape and a even darker Bigfoot-like figure looming over it. The hairy creature is said to be a “monsterized” version of his signature character, Boksillee.

The upcoming live show will be his first solo gig in about a year, since “2024 Keyland On: And On #.”

The three-day show will include songs from his third solo studio album “Hunter,” which will be unveiled on Aug. 11. The LP will consist of 10 tracks themed after urban legends. The musician has been dropping a slew of teaser content, from a trailer dubbed “Trace” to a website offering clues to a telephone number that plays a voice message from the singer.