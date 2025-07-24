By Jeong Ji-hyun

In June 1950, the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War turned the entire peninsula into a battlefield. Yet in that desperate momeant, Korea was not alone. Young soldiers, from 16 combatant nations and six countries who sent medical support, united under the United Nations flag, answered the call to defend a distant land in the name of freedom. Despite differences in language and culture, their noble sacrifice laid the foundation for the peace and freedom we cherish today.

To honor their noble service and sacrifice, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of Republic of Korea has designated July 27 — the day the Korean War armistice agreement was signed in 1953 — as UN Forces Participation Day since 2010. Every year, an official ceremony is held to commemorate and honor UN troops who fought fearlessly by our side, ensuring that that their names are not forgotten, but remembered with dignity and gratitude and to remind us that freedom is not something we given freely but something we secured at great cost.

The ministry spares no effort to assure that these valiant heroes are not left behind in history; strengthening ties with UN allies, maintaining national cemeteries and memorials across the country and expanding support for veterans so that our gratitude and respect reaches them in meaningful ways. Especially, in 2023, to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice, the ministry produced and distributed specially designed symbolic uniforms for Korean War Veterans. These uniforms served as a visible expression of nationwide respect and gratitude so that our veterans are remembered not only in official ceremonies, but in the everlyday lives of our people.

Yet no matter how well-prepared these policies or programs may be, the true meaning of honoring patriotic heroes carries on only through the remembrance and gratitude of our people. A single flower placed at a memorial, a respectful bow to veterans, a sincere word of thanks: These small gestures keep alive the names and stories of these heroes and sustain the spirit of the nation.

As July 27 — UN Forces Participation Day — approaches, I hope we all take a moment to remember that peace we cherish today is never given freely. Across the country, numerous memorials and cemeteries have been established to honor the service and sacrifice of UN forces who fought during the Korean War. These sacred sites — including the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan — stand as lasting tributes to the heroes who gave their lives for a country not their own. These sites offer a space to reflect, remember and give thanks. A visit to these UN forces related places is more than a symbolic gesture. It is an act of remembrance that reaffirms our gratitude. Let us strive to be a country that remembers its veterans not as anonymous figures, but as individuals with names, stories and everlasting legacies. This is the path we must walk together to make a true culture of honoring and the promise we must uphold together.

Jeong Ji-hyun is an assistant director of the veterans affairs division at the Seoul Regional Office of Patriots and Veterans Affairs. The Seoul Regional Office of Patriots and Veterans Affairs is affiliated with the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and is responsible for veterans affairs in 12 districts in Seoul. The views expressed in this article are the writer's own. — Ed.