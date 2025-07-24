Singer begins comeback promotions with prerelease track Thursday

Singer-songwriter 10CM, also known by his real name Kwon Jeong-yeol, has released a single ahead of his new full-length album.

On Thursday, 10CM unveiled “Follow Your Steps,” featuring singer-songwriter Bibi. The track is from his upcoming fifth album "5.0," which is set to be released on July 30.

“Follow Your Steps” captivates with its catchy melody and striking guitar riff, evoking the mood of a summer night. The dreamy and light vocals of 10CM blend harmoniously with Bibi’s unique tone. The concept poster released alongside the track features the two singers standing face to face on a lit stage.

"5.0" is 10CM’s first full-length album in almost eight years. According to his agency CAM, the 12 songs will showcase a variety of emotions, each telling an independent story enriched with 10CM’s signature subtle sensitivity and straightforward perspective.

Following the album release, 10CM will hold solo concerts on Aug. 9 and 10 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.

10CM debuted in March 2010 with a self-produced album "10cm The First EP." Originally a duo, the band became a one man band after guitarist Yoon Cheol-jong left the team due to personal reasons.