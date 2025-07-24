Actor Park Bo-gum has been appointed as the honorary ambassador for 2025 Korea Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Thursday.

A teaser video for the upcoming global promotional campaign was unveiled on the ministry’s official YouTube channel “Imagine Your Korea,” revealing Park as the new face of Korean tourism.

The ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization have consistently tapped top-tier Hallyu stars to front their annual campaigns — BTS in 2022, Lee Jung-jae in 2023 and NewJeans in 2024. Park, widely loved for his nuanced acting in the Netflix hit “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” will now lead efforts to promote Korea abroad over the next year.

As global travelers increasingly seek personalized, emotionally resonant journeys rather than conventional sightseeing, this year’s campaign encourages visitors to take charge in their own Korean travel stories.

In the teaser clip, Park extends an invitation, asking, “Will you be the main character of this story?” The message kicks off the “Never Ending Korea” campaign, aimed at showcasing the country’s charms and immersive travel experiences.