One-day workshop runs through July 31, inspired by nod to Korean tradition in 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Incheon International Airport is offering travelers a unique opportunity to engage with Korean culture through a one-day "norigae"-making class, inspired in part by the hit animated film, "KPop Demon Hunters."

Norigae are traditional Korean pendant accessories worn with hanbok for beauty, good fortune and spiritual protection.

Organized by the Korea Heritage Agency in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Incheon International Airport Corporation, the program will run from Monday through July 31. Participants can learn to craft their own norigae.

The free class takes place at Korean Culture Street, located on the fourth floor of the general area in Terminal 1. Sessions are held four times a day at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., with each limited to 12 participants. On-site registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Norigae recently captured renewed attention after being featured in "KPop Demon Hunters," where each Huntrix character wears a modernized version of the accessory. In the film, the norigae are integrated into their stage outfits and weapons to help them fight demons.

Titled “Playing with norigae,” the program is designed to give both international travelers and domestic tourists a hands-on experience with Korea’s traditional aesthetics and cultural heritage.

"'KPop Demon Hunters' surge in popularity has sparked interest in traditional Korean culture, such as the gat — a traditional Korean hat that features a wide brim and a cylindrical crown, norigae and dopo — a long traditional robe. We hope this program will give travelers a closer and more personal experience with Korea's unique style and heritage," Ahn Hye-min, who heads the Airport Project Team at the KHA, said in a press release.