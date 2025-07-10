'K-Drama: Love Chapter' exhibition at Cheong Wa Dae Sarangchae invites visitors to explore love in Korean dramas

Love is not just one part of life — it's the pulse that runs through everything. It's no wonder then that love is the central theme to so many Korean TV dramas and movies; it resonates with a broad audience and opens the door to exploring universal human emotions and experiences.

In watching it on the screen, we see that love is not just a feeling, but a choice, a verb and an action. After all, we come to understand that the heart wants what it wants.

Looking to delve into the world and emotions of love portrayed in Korean drama? Head over to Cheong Wa Dae Sarangchae — an exhibition hall and cultural space located near the former presidential complex in Jongno, central Seoul — for an exhibition titled "K-Drama: Love Chapter."

Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, the exhibition centers on the theme of love in Korean drama series, inviting visitors to explore their romance through various multimedia technologies.

The visually immersive exhibition, which brings the theme of love in Korean dramas to life, utilizes audiovisual technology to guide visitors through famous love stories from Korean TV drama.

In the lobby, more than 309 fabric hangings display still images from various Korean series. As visitors walk through the exhibition hall, some of the key attractions that await them are 3D media art that blends actual drama filming locations with original soundtracks and prismatic glass pillars that project iconic scenes from various hit series.

The series include "When Life Gives You Tangerines" (2025), a recent Netflix hit starring Hallyu titans Park Bo-gum and Lee Ji-eun that follows the tender and tumultuous relationship of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik across half a century in Korea, and "Crashing Landing on You" (2019), a 16-part drama series about a chaebol heir who makes an emergency parachute landing in North Korea, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

The exhibition runs until Nov. 30. It opens every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Tuesdays.