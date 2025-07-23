First-generation K-pop icons to headline Hanteo Music Festival at Seoul World Cup Stadium in September

First-generation K-pop group H.O.T will reunite for the first time in six years on its 29th debut anniversary.

According to Hanteo Global on Wednesday, H.O.T. will headline the upcoming Hanteo Music Festival held on Sept. 6–7 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

The Hanteo Music Festival, hosted by South Korea’s leading music chart and album sales tracker Hanteo Global, is a newly launched event that aims to bring together K-pop groups from all generations. The venue, Seoul World Cup Stadium, which seats approximately 50,000 to 60,000 people, also holds significance as it has only been reserved in the past by megastars such as IU, Seventeen and Lim Young-woong.

H.O.T. is scheduled to perform a 60-minute set, almost like a stand-alone concert, marking its first full-group performance since 2019.

Hanteo Global stated: “Sept. 7, the second day of the festival, holds special meaning as it marks the 29th anniversary of H.O.T.’s debut and the start of their 30th year. This performance was made possible based on a longstanding trust built over Hanteo’s 33-year history.” The further lineup will be announced gradually.

Debuting in 1996 under SM Entertainment, H.O.T. consists of Moon Hee-jun, Jang Woo-hyuk, Tony An, Kangta and Lee Jae-won. The group is considered the prototype for modern K-pop idols.

As the name “High-five of Teenagers” suggests, the quintet gained explosive popularity among teens in the late 1990s. The debut album "We Hate All Kinds Of Violence" became the first K-pop idol album to sell over 2 million copies.

With hits like “Warrior’s Descendant,” “Candy,” “Happiness” and “We Are the Future,” H.O.T. enjoyed success not only in Korea but abroad as well, holding a solo concert in Beijing in 2000. However, the group abruptly disbanded in 2001. It took 17 years for fans to see all five members on stage again, when they held a concert at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in 2018, followed by another performance at Gocheok Sky Dome the next year.