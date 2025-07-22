Colombia marked its Independence Day with a renewed pledge to strengthen diplomatic, economic and peacekeeping ties with South Korea — bonds rooted in their shared commitment to the United Nations and deepened by decades of bilateral cooperation.

Colombia’s 215th Independence Day, which fell on July 20, commemorates its 1810 declaration of independence from Spain, which had colonized the country since 1549.

“For the first time in its history, Colombia has been elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2025–2027 term, where we will serve alongside the Republic of Korea,” said Colombian Ambassador to Korea Alejandro Pelaez Rodriguez during Monday's celebration event.

Rodriguez noted Colombia's recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2026–2027.

“Peace, democracy and freedom are the foundation of the strong ties that unite Colombia and the Republic of Korea,” he said, recalling Colombia’s historic participation in the 1950–1953 Korean War.

“Seventy-four years ago, 5,100 men from all regions of Colombia crossed the Pacific to join the United Nations Command,” recalled Rodriguez.

Colombian military officers remain stationed at Camp Humphreys, supporting peacekeeping and the enforcement of the 1953 armistice, the ambassador said.

Rodriguez thanked Korea and other Security Council members for supporting Colombia’s diplomatic efforts for peace both nationally and globally.

He highlighted the Korea–Colombia FTA, citing a 43.1 percent increase in Colombian exports to Korea in 2024 and a 76.8 percent rise in the number of exporters since 2016.

Rodriguez Colombia–Korea cooperation in technology, climate action and people-to-people ties, citing projects like a land reform program using Korean technology, an office of the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology in Santa Marta, a planned working holiday agreement, and regional exchange initiatives to strengthen the bilateral partnership.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Deputy Minister and Ambassador for Climate Change Chung Keeyong applauded Colombia’s consistent support for peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

“Likewise, the Republic of Korea has steadfastly supported Colombia’s journey toward a just and sustainable peace — a complete peace that reflects the aspirations of the Colombian people,” Chung said.

“A true friend is someone who holds your hand and touches your heart,” Chung added, referring to a saying by Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez.