Eastar Jet has launched a direct flight route between Busan, South Korea, and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The inaugural flight, ZE935, departed from Gimhae International Airport on July 15, operated using a Boeing 737 aircraft.

The seven-hour flight carried 120 passengers, including tourists, students and transit travelers from Kazakhstan, Korea, and other countries, the Kazakh Embassy in Seoul told The Korea Herald.

The new Busan–Almaty route brings the total number of weekly flights between Kazakhstan and Korea to 20, reflecting rising travel demand, the embassy said.

The embassy added that Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions are committed to supporting the expansion of direct air routes.

The launch event was attended by the consul general of Kazakhstan in Busan, Askar Aslan; Honorary Consul Lee Sang-hoon; and representatives from Eastar Jet.