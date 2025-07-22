Twice uploaded a teaser trailer Tuesday for its sixth studio album in Japan, “Enemy,” which is due out on Aug. 27.

The teaser video gave fans a peek at the LP through which the group will share their innermost thoughts and struggles: Striving for perfection, surviving tension and facing their inner selves.

The upcoming album comes about a year since the previous LP dropped in Japan, “Dive.”

The group released its fourth album in Korea “This Is For” earlier this month, which also claimed the No. 6 spot on Billboard 200, its seventh consecutive top 10 placing on the main albums chart.

Over the last weekend, Twice kicked off sixth global tour named after the fourth LP in Incheon, Korea. During the two-day show, it announced that a documentary film, “Twice: One in a Million,” will come to cinemas soon to mark its decadelong career.