Key of SHINee announced via label SM Entertainment on Monday that he would make a solo comeback on Aug. 11.

A mock noticeboard announcement was uploaded, mimicking the type you get in apartment buildings and offices, with a phone number through which the musician will provide hints about his upcoming release third album, “Hunter."

Comprising 10 tracks, "Hunter" will be his first new music as a solo musician since his third EP, “Pleasure Shop,” about a year ago.

The new record comes about three years after his previous full album, “Gasoline.” The LP topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 24 regions and the EP in 21.

There have been media reports since earlier this month that Key was gearing up for a return. His latest group endeavor was the physical single “Poet ￨ Artist,” which dropped in May in celebration of SHINee’s 17th debut anniversary.