Group sets new global record on fan platform as members prepare return from military service

K-pop phenomenon BTS has become the first artist to surpass 30 million subscribers on Weverse, setting a new benchmark for global fan engagement ahead of their highly anticipated comeback in spring 2026.

Hybe announced Saturday that more than 30 million fans have now joined the boy band’s community on Weverse, a platform designed to facilitate direct interaction between artists and their followers. Through the service, fans can watch live broadcasts, chat with BTS members in real time and purchase concert tickets and official merchandise.

Available in 245 countries, Weverse recorded 10 million monthly active users in the first quarter of this year. Since its launch in June 2019, no artist other than BTS has reached this scale of following.

The platform hosts not only Hybe-affiliated acts but also artists from other K-pop agencies, along with actors, musical theater performers and international pop stars including Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa.

To mark the milestone, BTS member Jin left a brief message on the platform, writing, “I was told to post something brag-worthy, so here it is.”

The group is currently preparing to release a new album in spring 2025, following the recent completion of mandatory military service by all members.

BTS also released its first live album, “Permission to Dance on Stage – Live,” Friday, which captures the band’s 2021–2022 concert series held in Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.