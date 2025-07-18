'Permission to Dance on Stage — Live' captures moments of the group's 2021-2022 tour

BTS released its first-ever live album, “Permission to Dance on Stage – Live,” on Friday at 1 p.m.

The album captures vivid memories of the group’s performances during its “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour in 2021 to 2022. Performances from Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas feature on the album.

Marking the group’s first official concert album since debut, it includes 22 tracks, featuring megahits such as “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” Several tracks were newly arranged for the tour, offering the audience fresh takes on fan favorites. “Fire” and “Idol" are reimagined with more intense sounds, while “Dynamite” and “Butter” have been infused with brass sessions for an upbeat, festive feel.

Alongside the album, a video of the final Seoul concert held at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in 2022 will be released. Fans can watch the 141-minute video through Weverse, Hybe’s global fan platform. The package will also include an interview photobook featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the concert.

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for a full-group comeback in the spring of next year and a new world tour. During a Weverse Live broadcast on July 1, the members shared that they will begin working on new music and concert preparations starting this month.