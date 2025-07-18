Shinhan Bank announced Friday that it will begin Sunday operations at three of its branches — Dongdaemun, Suwon Station and Onyang Banking Center — starting July 20, to better serve foreign residents in Korea.

The initiative is aimed at foreign national workers and residents who have difficulty visiting banks on weekdays. The selected branches will operate every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering services such as bank account openings, debit card registration, internet banking and overseas transactions. Dedicated interpreters will be available for assistance as well.

Shinhan said the three branches were chosen based on factors such as the size of the local foreign population, foot traffic and accessibility, prioritizing areas where financial access has been limited.

“This move allows foreign customers who cannot visit on weekdays to receive financial services more comfortably on weekends. We plan to expand tailored banking channels to make everyday financial services more accessible and convenient for foreign residents," a Shinhan Bank official said.

Shinhan already operates branches catering to foreign nationals in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, and Doksan-dong, Seoul. Another branch in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, is set to open in August.