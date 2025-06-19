Korean financial provider Shinhan Bank announced Thursday the launch of "Shinhan FDI Partners," an organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support services for foreign direct investment in Korea.

The initiative is designed to streamline the investment process for foreign individuals and corporations while enhancing consulting services for domestic firms seeking global expansion.

The new unit will serve as a one-stop platform, staffed by experts across three teams: the Global Investment Support Team, the Domestic FDI Cooperation Team, and the Foreign Exchange and Capital Reporting Team. Together, they will assist foreign investors with FDI registration, account opening, foreign currency remittance, and offer financial consulting in areas such as foreign exchange and acquisition financing.

Shinhan Bank emphasized that the service will feature dedicated specialists with regional expertise in major markets, including the US, China and Japan. These professionals will provide direct support to global investors from the initial stages of market entry through to business expansion within Korea.

“Leveraging enhanced expertise, we aim to provide tailored investment consulting services not only to foreign investment companies entering Korea but also to domestic companies seeking overseas expansion and investment,” a Shinhan Bank representative stated. “We will continue to deliver differentiated financial solutions and strive to create new customer value.”